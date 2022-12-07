World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin: The threat of the nuclear war is rising, why deny it

Russia

There will be no second wave of mobilization in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said when speaking at the meeting of the Human Rights Council.

Putin: The threat of the nuclear war is rising, why deny it

"Out of 300,000 mobilized defenders of the Fatherland, we have 150,000 in the zone of the operation. Another 150,000, that is, half of all the mobilised, are not in the grouping zone at all — they are still staying at training grounds of the Ministry of Defence. This is a combat reserve. Under these conditions, talking about additional mobilization measures does not make sense," Putin said.

"Today there is no need in this both for the state and for the Ministry of Defence,” he added.

Putin held a meeting with human rights activists via video link on December 7. The members of the Human Rights Council spoke about their work in 2022, in particular, about various aspects of human rights assistance in terms of the special operation and integrating new regions.

Special operation is a long process - Putin

The special military operation in Ukraine could perhaps be a lengthy process, but the emergence of new territories within Russia and the transformation of the Sea of Azov into an inland water body has already become a significant achievement of it, President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting, RIA Novosti reports.

Putin also spoke about those who left Russia after the start of the special military operation. The president did not judge them. He only said that probably some of those people believed that Russia was not their country.

"One can talk a lot on this topic; you said it's not their life. Well, I don't know… maybe some of them thinks that this is not even their country,” he said.

He also spoke about incidents of desertion.

"As for incidents of desertion, <…> not only have nothing of the kind, we don't even have [for deserters] any camps, zones or anything like that. It's all nonsense, it's fake news," Putin said.

About threat of nuclear war

"The threat of a nuclear war is growing, why deny it. Russia will not be the first to use it (nuclear weapon) first," Vladimir Putin said.

"We have not gone crazy, we are aware of what nuclear weapons are. We have these tools and they are in a more advanced and modern form than in any other nuclear country. This is obvious. But we are not going to brandish these weapons like a razor as we run around the world. Of course, we proceed from the fact that we have them. It's a deterrent," he added.

The President also noted that the Russian Federation does not keep its nuclear weapons in other countries, like the United States does. Russia views nuclear weapons as a means of defense, as an opportunity for a retaliatory strike, he said.

Russia will continue the consistent struggle to protect its national interests - by peaceful means at first, but if this does not help - by all available means, Putin concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin

After a trip to Russia, Polish writer Maya Wolny concluded that the West did not even have a close idea of how things really were in the Russian Federation.

Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter
Yeltsin's adviser says Ukraine denounced Crimea, Lviv and other territories in 1991
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions Lyuba Lulko Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter Alexander Shtorm Saxo Bank predicts war economy for the world in 2023 Andrey Mihayloff
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions
Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
Last materials
USA stops Peruvian president from making his country invulnerable to colour revolutions
Russia's Belgorod submarine could deploy Poseidon nuclear vehicles off US coast
Yeltsin's adviser says Ukraine denounced Crimea, Lviv and other territories in 1991
US basketball player Brittney Griner exchanged for Russian entrepreneur Viktor Bout
Zelensky believes Ukraine conflict may end in 2023
Military experts: Outcome of the special operation to be decided in winter
Polish writer shocked to find out Russians will not rise to topple Putin
The West is expecting, but not pressing Russia-Ukraine talks
Putin: The threat of the nuclear war is rising, why deny it
Ukraine modenises Soviet Tu-141 Strizh drones
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy