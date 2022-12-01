Russian law-makers suggest eradicating English from text advertising

Senators from Crimea Olga Kovitidi and Sergey Tsekov developed a bill to ban non-Cyrillic letters in advertising.

In order to preserve the integrity of the Russian state, the bill proposes to prohibit the use of "that alphabets that are not created on the basis of the Cyrillic alphabet." Russian letters play a "unifying role in the society," the senators believe.

A bill banning the use of Latin and other non-Cyrillic alphabets in advertising must be introduced, as the dominance of foreign words degrades and clutters the Russian language, Tsekov emphasized in a conversation with Gazeta. Ru.