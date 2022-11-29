World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia offers concessions to unfriendly states for easing sanctions

Russia

Russian Central Bank offers concessions to so-called "unfriendly countries" if they agree to ease sanctions against Russia.

Russia offers concessions to unfriendly states for easing sanctions

"Any liberalisation is to be made in relation to friendly states. At the same time, the Bank of Russia may consider the option of liberalisation in relation to unfriendly countries in response to their decision to ease sanctions,” the draft of Main Directions for the Development of the Financial Market of the Russian Federation for 2023-2025 says.

One should mitigate administrative responsibility for violating requirements of currency legislation related to the imposition of sanctions, the Central Bank also said.

Russia implemented various restrictions regarding the purchase, issuance and export of foreign currency in the spring of 2022 against the backdrop of Western sanctions in response to Moscow's decision to start the military operation in Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Poland ready to hold referenda to annex all of Western Ukraine – Russian intelligence

Poland readies to annex territories in western Ukraine, Sergei Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service said

Poland ready to hold referenda to annex all of Western Ukraine – Russian intelligence
Russian Defence Ministry reports destruction of Western arms supplied to Ukraine
Russian Defence Ministry reports destruction of Western arms supplied to Ukraine
Ursula von der Leyen deletes her video in which she spoke of Ukraine's losses
Russia tests new methods of the use of missile and artillery forces in Ukraine
Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet Andrey Mihayloff Russian forces pincer Bakhmut as Ukraine suffers from catastrophic problems Lyuba Lulko What is the future of science? Michael Pravica
Russian forces take control of Andreevka in Donetsk People's Republic
Leaders of Chechnya and Buryatia harshly criticise Pope Francis for his light-minded remarks
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Last materials
Iran pulls the flying rug out from under USA's feet
Polish mercenaries treat Ukrainian servicemen as second-class people
Explosions reported at Ukrainian energy enterprises
H&M Russia staff say goodbye to customers in touching video
Russian rube catches up with US dollar in export settlement
Russian law-makers suggest eradicating English from text advertising
Russian forces destroy US-made HIMARS system in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister responds to rumours about Russia asking for talks with Ukraine
India has all chances to become world's third largest economy
By setting up tribunal for Ukraine, EU simply wants to appropriate Russia's frozen assets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy