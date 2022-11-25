World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin meets mothers of Russian servicemen who take part in special operation in Ukraine

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with mothers of Russian servicemen, TASS reports.

"For you, like for many women in Russia, whose sons are staying in the zone of hostilities, the attitude to this event [Mother's Day] is not that festive, of course, but it is rather associated with a feeling of anxiety and care about your boys. For a mother, no matter what age her son is, he is always a boy, always a child.

"Clearly, life is more complex and diverse than what they show on TV screens or on the Internet — one can not trust there anything at all. It's just a bunch of fakes, deceit and lies. There are so many information attacks going on, because in the modern world, taking into account modern technologies, they have become especially relevant and effective. Information is also a weapon.

"I can't bring myself to telling you some formal standard things related to the expression of condolences. But I want you to know that I personally, and the entire leadership of the country, we share your pain. We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son, the loss of a child. Especially for a mother, to gave birth to her child, fed and raised him," Putin said during the meeting.

"We will do everything that depends on us so that you feel a shoulder next to you,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with mothers of Russian servicemen who take part in the special operation in Ukraine. The meeting was held at Putin's residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced, the president and the mothers of the servicemen would have a free discussion.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
