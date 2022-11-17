Russia's new, Kalibr-equipped Mozhaisk submarine to be launched in 2023

Diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk, Project 636.3, which is being built for the Russian Pacific Fleet, is to be launched in 2023, the press service of the Admiralty Shipyards said.

The shipyard continues building Mozhaisk and Yakutsk submarines.

"Currently, shipyard workers carry out outfitting works for the Mozhaisk submarine. The submarine is to be launched in the spring of 2023. As for the Yakutsk submarine, hydraulic tests of all block modules of the sub have been completed, and specialists are carrying out electrical and hull insulating works,” the press service said.

The construction of the Mozhaisk submarine, which is the fifth sub in the series, was started in 2021. Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines carry Kalibr cruise missiles.