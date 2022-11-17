World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia's new, Kalibr-equipped Mozhaisk submarine to be launched in 2023

Russia

Diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk, Project 636.3, which is being built for the Russian Pacific Fleet, is to be launched in 2023, the press service of the Admiralty Shipyards said.

The shipyard continues building Mozhaisk and Yakutsk submarines.

"Currently, shipyard workers carry out outfitting works for the Mozhaisk submarine. The submarine is to be launched in the spring of 2023. As for the Yakutsk submarine, hydraulic tests of all block modules of the sub have been completed, and specialists are carrying out electrical and hull insulating works,” the press service said.

The construction of the Mozhaisk submarine, which is the fifth sub in the series, was started in 2021. Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines carry Kalibr cruise missiles.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Poland officially holds Ukraine accountable for rocket blast

Polish President Andrzej Duda acknowledged the high probability of the fact that the rocket that exploded in Poland belonged to Ukrainian air defenses

Poland officially holds Ukraine accountable for rocket blast
Video shows Xi Jinping reproaching Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
World
Video shows Xi Jinping reproaching Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian colonel found dead with multiple wounds to the chest
Europe
Poland lives in panic for five hours readying for war with Russia
Lyuba Lulko Poland lives in panic for five hours readying for war with Russia Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff Strategic Culture: Russia and China to isolate the European Union Andrey Mihayloff Mahboob A. Khawaja Pakistan: Imran Khan a Victim of Hope for the Future Mahboob A. Khawaja
Europe
Strategic Culture: Russia and China to isolate the European Union
Hotspots and Incidents
Polish tractor could not be a target for Russian very expensive rocket
Kremlin responds to reports about rocket debris in Poland
World
Kremlin responds to reports about rocket debris in Poland
Last materials
Russia's new, Kalibr-equipped Mozhaisk submarine to be launched in 2023
Moscow responds to Zelensky's call for talks: Rain at seven, fine at eleven
PMC Wagner uses TOS-1 Solntsepek heavy flamethrower to attack Ukrainian forces
Zelensky receives signals about Russia's readiness for talks
Poland lives in panic for five hours readying for war with Russia
Polish tractor could not be a target for Russian very expensive rocket
Video shows Xi Jinping reproaching Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Strategic Culture: Russia and China to isolate the European Union
Russian colonel found dead with multiple wounds to the chest
Poland officially holds Ukraine accountable for rocket blast
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy