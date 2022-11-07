Putin wants to talk to mobilised citizens to find out if they get paid properly

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to personally meet with citizens to find out the situation with payments to those who were called up on duty under partial mobilisation, TASS reports.

During a meeting with Tver region Governor Igor Rudenya, President Putin drew attention to the topic of payments to mobilized citizens and said that it should be discussed directly with citizens.

"I will also definitely meet with people, I will talk to them about this in order to hear them, in order to have feedback,” Putin said.

Officials at all levels should show attention to the mobilized wherever they are staying — either at training grounds or in the combat zone, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with the Governor of the Tver Region Igor Rudenya, TASS reports.

On November 3, Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment in the amount of 195,000 rubles ($3,200) to mobilized citizens and contracted military personnel serving in the Russian Armed Forces. Starting from November 1, a minimum monthly allowance for those called up as part of partial mobilization amounts to 195,000 rubles a month.

Putin announced the start of partial mobilization in the country on September 21. It was planned to call up 300,000 reservists as part of mobilization measures.

On October 28, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin about the completion of partial mobilization in Russia. According to him, the goal of partial mobilization — to recruit 300,000 troops — was accomplished.