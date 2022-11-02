World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia wants to prevent nuclear war - Foreign Ministry

Russia

Russia's policy is based on the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war. In addition, Russia bears special responsibility as a nuclear power, a statement published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia wants to prevent nuclear war - Foreign Ministry

A reaction with the use of nuclear weapons can be possible in theory only in response to aggression with the use of weapons of mass destruction. The Foreign Ministry pointed out that against the backdrop of the current difficult situation that has developed due to "irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security," prevention of a military confrontation between nuclear states is a key.

Russia also calls on other nuclear powers to desist from any attempt to harm each other's vital interests.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia did not need to strike a nuclear blow on Ukraine, since it did not make political and military sense. One should read the doctrine, which describes the cases when Russia can use nuclear weapons.

On September 30, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that those who talk about nuclear escalation were irresponsible individuals. The Kremlin does not want to develop this topic, Peskov said, and urged everyone to "behave responsibly."

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
