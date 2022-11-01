Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and the West push the world to global war

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that Kyiv and Western countries are pushing the world to a global war.

"If Russia does not win, then, apparently, Ukraine does. The Kyiv regime announced Ukraine's goal in the war — to retrieve all the territories that previously belonged to Ukraine. In other words — to separate them from Russia. This is a threat to the existence of our state, the collapse of today's Russia. "That means a direct reason for the application of Paragraph 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence. "Who plans a nuclear conflict then, let me ask? Is this not a direct provocation of a world war with the use of nuclear weapons?”

According to Medvedev, it is Russia's full victory that may save the world from such a conflict.

Paragraph 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence reads as follows:

The conditions specifying the possibility of nuclear weapons use by the Russian Federation are as follows: