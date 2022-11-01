World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and the West push the world to global war

Russia

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that Kyiv and Western countries are pushing the world to a global war.

Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and the West push the world to global war

"If Russia does not win, then, apparently, Ukraine does. The Kyiv regime announced Ukraine's goal in the war — to retrieve all the territories that previously belonged to Ukraine. In other words — to separate them from Russia. This is a threat to the existence of our state, the collapse of today's Russia.

"That means a direct reason for the application of Paragraph 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence.

"Who plans a nuclear conflict then, let me ask? Is this not a direct provocation of a world war with the use of nuclear weapons?”

According to Medvedev, it is Russia's full victory that may save the world from such a conflict.

Paragraph 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation in the field of nuclear deterrence reads as follows:

The conditions specifying the possibility of nuclear weapons use by the Russian Federation are as follows:

  • arrival of reliable data on a launch of ballistic missiles attacking the territory of the Russian Federation and/or its allies;
  • use of nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction by an adversary against the Russian Federation and/or its allies;
  • attack by adversary against critical governmental or military sites of the Russian Federation, disruption of which would undermine nuclear forces response actions;
  • aggression against the Russian Federation with the use of conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is in jeopardy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region

Two Ka-52 helicopters were damaged after several explosions occurred at a military airfield in the Pskov region of Russia

Explosions occur at Russian military airfield in Pskov region
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
Hotspots and Incidents
Foreign national fighting on Russia's side killed in Donbas
World
Zelensky's never-ending complaints drive Biden mad
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv cut from electricity and water supplies in Russia's latest strikes
Oleg Artyukov Qatar ready to turn its back on Europe and redirect gas supplies somewhere else Oleg Artyukov Andrey Mihayloff USA's new National Defence Strategy announces new round of global confrontation Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lula, the promise of the 21st century Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia
New payment system Astrasend to appear in Russia for dollar and ruble transfers
Americas
USA's new National Defence Strategy announces new round of global confrontation
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
World
Russian FM Lavrov confirms Putin ready for talks on Ukraine
Last materials
Dmitry Medvedev: Kyiv and the West push the world to global war
Qatar ready to turn its back on Europe and redirect gas supplies somewhere else
Kremlin responds to reports of Russian businessmen renouncing Russian citizenship
Russia sends 87,000 mobilised reservists to special operation zone
MMA fighter dies in his sleep after eating watermelon
USA's new National Defence Strategy announces new round of global confrontation
New payment system Astrasend to appear in Russia for dollar and ruble transfers
Russian Defence Ministry: Partial call-up in Russia officially over
World chess champion Anatoly Karpov hospitalised with injuries following either attack or fall
Zelensky's never-ending complaints drive Biden mad
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy