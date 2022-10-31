New payment system Astrasend to appear in Russia for dollar and ruble transfers

The Central Bank of Russia registered Inkahran non-bank credit organization (a subsidiary of the MKB, provides cash collection services) as the operator of the new Astrasend payment system.

According to the message posted on the website of the Central Bank, Russian citizens will be able to transfer funds both abroad and inside the country with the use of the new payment system. Money transfers can be made in dollars and rubles. The list of countries available for money transfers via the new payment system is to be published later.

Astrasend has became the second system registered by the Bank of Russia in 2022. The first one known as Hello appeared in the registry in April this year. Hello serves as a clearing and operations center for payments and transfers, the Vedomosti publication said.