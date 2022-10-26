Two new coronavirus strains, including cerberus, identified in Russia

Two new coronavirus strains have been identified in Russia. The new "cerberus" strain was earlier detected in Europe in September. It is a stronger virus strain: it is more contagious and it spreads faster than its predecessors.

For the time being, Russia plans no restrictive measures, RIA Novosti reports.

“Last week, we identified two new genovariants in Russia. They are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 (cerberus - ed.)," Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, RIA Novosti said.

Popova did not rule out an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 by the end of autumn, however, according to her, “no restrictive measures are planned to be introduced as of yet.”

The new coronavirus strain BQ.1.1 cerberus is a mutated variant of BA.5, omicron. The strain was discovered in September in a number of European countries. It is distinguished by its rapid spread (20–30 percent faster than the omicron strain). To date, cerberus has been identified in more than 30 countries, including the US, Germany, and the UK.

According to Valery Vechorko, the head physician of Moscow Clinical Hospital No. 15, the Cerberus strain of the coronavirus has longer spikes on the surface of the virus.

In Russia, 9,348 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered over the past 24 hours, operational headquarters for combating the coronavirus infection said. This is the lowest daily increase in coronavirus incidence since July 27, when 9,027 cases were detected. As many as 1,466 people were hospitalized, (+3.8 percent than on October 21, when 1,413 people were hospitalized). About 15,040 people recovered, 90 died.