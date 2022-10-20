Putin meets mobilised Russians at range ground and fires sniper rifle

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu during a visit to a training ground in the Ryazan region, TASS said with reference to Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin at a range ground

The Kremlin spokesman did not disclose the details of the meeting between the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Minister of Defense.

On October 20 it was reported that Putin and Shoygu paid a visit to a training ground of the Western Military District in the Ryazan region, where they checked the progress of the training of the mobilized reservists.

The president also heard a report from the minister on the combat coordination of the drafted Russians.

In addition, during a trip to the training ground, Putin, along with the mobilized, fired a sniper rifle.

On October 14, the president explained that the initial training of citizens called up as part of partial mobilization took up to ten days. After that, the drafted men, depending on their military speciality, are distributed to combat units, where they continue their training.