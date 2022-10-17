World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Partial call-up of reservists in Moscow ends officially

Russia

Partial call-up of reservists, which was announced on September 21, has officially ended in Moscow. Moscow has fully implemented the tasks of partial mobilization based on the decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the assignment from Russia's Defence Ministry, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday, October 17.

"Collection points for mobilized people close on October 17, 2022, at 14:00. Summons sent out in the process of mobilization to places of residence and enterprises cease to be valid," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The mayor thanked the Muscovites who were leaving for the army and wished them to come back home in good health.

"We hope and pray that you return safe and sound. Return with a victory. Defend our country's security and independence,” Sobyanin said.

He assured that the city authorities would take care of the families of the mobilized and continue assisting the Ministry of Defense in the logistics of the Armed Forces.

On Friday, October 14, it was reported that the police were snatching up reservists in the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In particular, in Moscow, security officers would stop men of military age at metro stations and hand summons to them.

Andrey Klishas, ​​the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that mass raids on reservists with the participation of police officers near metro stations in Moscow and on the territory of residential complexes in St. Petersburg were unacceptable. He called such mobilization measures illegal noting that military commissars did not have the right to act against an indefinite circle of people.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
