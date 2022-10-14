Putin: Obliterating Ukraine is not our goal

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia did not set the task to destroy Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin said:

"What is happening today is unpleasant, to put it mildly. However, we would have had to experience all this later, but in worse conditions for us, that's all… We are acting correctly, and in a timely manner. We did not set the task to obliterate Ukraine,” he stressed.

The president also said that he does not yet see the need for new massive strikes against Ukraine. The Russian army is facing other tasks now, although he did not specify which ones exactly. Seven out of 29 Ukrainian facilities have not been destroyed, as the Russian Defence Ministry planned, he said.

Partial call-up almost completed

Partial mobilization is almost over, it will be completed in about two weeks, President Putin also said.

The head of state explained that out of the planned 300,000 people, 222,000 had been mobilized.

"An additional call-up is not planned,” Putin assured.

The President of Russia stressed that all reservists must undergo mandatory training before being sent to the special operation zone.