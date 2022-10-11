Russia committed to non-proliferation of military nuclear technologies - Putin

Russia remains committed to the non-proliferation of military nuclear technologies. However, the politicization of nuclear activities in the world remains at a dangerous level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, RBC reports.

“We [Russia] have always advocated states should always have access to peaceful atom, and at the same time we think and thought so before, our position is that everything must be done to limit the proliferation of military nuclear technologies,” Putin said.

At the same time, Russia notes the dangerous excessive politicization of nuclear activities and calls for such rhetoric to subdue.

Putin also announced his readiness to discuss the crisis around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) with Grossi.

The IAEA Director earlier noted that he personally made efforts to avoid a nuclear accident at the ZNPP, and stressed that he was looking forward to a conversation with Putin.

On October 1, the IAEA press service announced that the head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi would visit Russia and then Ukraine. Grossi, in particular, wanted to discuss the creation of a nuclear safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.