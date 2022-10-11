Photos of lower part of Crimean Bridge expose damage to bridge supports

First images of the inspection of the lower part of the Crimean Bridge after the terrorist attack appeared on the Internet.

The photos published by "Before Everyone Else. Almost" Telegram channel show the collapsed road sections of the bridge from below. The images also show process of their repairs.

Earlier, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Development of Transport Infrastructure, said that the bridge across the Kerch Strait could be restored within a month. The biggest problem is about the damage that was caused to bridge supports. The damage to the supports could not be visually identified at once, the official added.

The attack on the Crimean Bridge took place in the morning of October 8. A truck explosion on the bridge caused two road sections of the bridge to collapse, whereas seven fuel railway tanks caught fire. Four people were killed in the explosion and fire. Russian President Putin called the incident a terrorist attack and said that it was Ukrainian special services that conducted it.