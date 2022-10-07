World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin responds to reports about disagreement with Putin about special operation

Russia

In the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, there are discussions going on about the special military operation in Ukraine. However, all those discussions and disputes are part of the workflow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters answering a question from The Washington Post journalists about the alleged split inside the presidential administration.

According to Peskov, the president had to make key decisions, such as announce partial mobilisation.

"There are disagreements about such issues. Some people think that we should be acting differently, but this is all part of the normal workflow," Peskov said.

Disputes and discussions within the Russian authorities — whether they are about economy, education, the special operation — are not a sign of any split.

The Washington Post reporter said that a person from the president's inner circle allegedly declared disagreement with his decisions, but Peskov called this information a lie.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
