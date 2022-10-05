World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin orders to take Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into federal ownership

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to take the facilities of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) into federal ownership. The corresponding decree was published on the official website of legal information on Wednesday, October 5.

The text of the document states that the government must ensure the acceptance of nuclear facilities of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other property necessary for the implementation of its operation into federal ownership.

The shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) started on March 4. Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that a group of Ukrainian saboteurs shelled the station. Since then, the nuclear power station has been shelled regularly.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, from July 18 to August 18, Ukraine shelled the ZNPP 12 times from multiple rocket launchers and artillery. In addition, Ukraine used kamikaze drones to attack the power plant.

On August 25, the head of the Zaporizhzhia (also spelled Zaporozhye) region, Evgeny Balitsky, said that in just one day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Enerhodar region 29 times. Seventeen of those rockets struck the ZNPP directly. On Monday, August 29, a Ukrainian artillery shell damaged the roof of ZNPP Special Building No. 1 where fresh fuel for the reactor is stored.

At the same time, Kyiv denies its responsibility for the shelling of the ZNPP and shifts the blame to Moscow.

Earlier, on October 5, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to shell the territory adjacent to the power plant. According to the Russian military department, more than 43 shells were fired from Ukraine.

The last operating unit of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was shut down on September 11 due to constant attacks.

