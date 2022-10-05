World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia officially becomes 113,000 square kilometers larger

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed federal constitutional laws about the incorporation of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporozhye (also spelled Zaporizhzhia) regions into Russia. The documents have been published on the official website of legal information.

The new territories have joined Russia in accordance with the Constitution and Article 4 of the Federal Constitutional Law of December 17, 2001 No. 6-FKZ "On the procedure for admission to the Russian Federation and the formation of a new subject of the Russian Federation," the documents say.

Putin also appointed the heads of the four new regions:

  • Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik became acting heads of DPR and LPR respectively.
  • Evgeny Balitsky and Volodymyr Saldo were appointed acting governors of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions respectively.

In addition, federal laws have been published on the ratification of agreements between Russia and the regions on the admission and the formation of new subjects within the country.

On October 4, the Federation Council of Russia ratified treaties on the entry of new regions into Russia, and supported the relevant federal constitutional laws.

Thus, the number of Russian regions has increased from 85 to 89. Russia's area has grown about 113,000 square kilometers larger. The residents of the four new subjects will obtain Russian citizenship. In order to do this, new citizens will have to take an oath (minors and incapacitated will be exempt from it).

The LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions will now go through the transition period that will last until 2026. Prosecutor offices, courts, notaries and lawyers' chambers are to be created there during this time. Local authorities will be able to live by the laws that were in force in the regions before they joined Russia until the transition period ends and Russian regulations come into force in the new territories.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
