Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training

More than 200,000 people have enrolled the Russian Armed Forces as part of the partial mobilisation, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu said at a conference call at the ministry.

"As of today, more than 200,000 people have started servicing in the Armed Forces,” the minister said, RIA Novosti reports.

Defence ministry officials were instructed to ensure all the mobilised Russians receive uniforms and all essential items, the minister said.

"The units formed as part of partial mobilisation undergo training at 80 training grounds and six training centers,” Sergei Shoygu said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia on September 21. Defence Minister Shoygu earlier said that it was planned to call up about 300,000 people — priority would be given to those who completed military service and had military specialties necessary for the troops. In addition, according to the Minister of Defence, the authorities had no plan to arrange "a large-scale harvester to nail everyone quickly."