World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training

Russia

More than 200,000 people have enrolled the Russian Armed Forces as part of the partial mobilisation, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu said at a conference call at the ministry.

Over 200,000 mobilised Russians start training

"As of today, more than 200,000 people have started servicing in the Armed Forces,” the minister said, RIA Novosti reports.

Defence ministry officials were instructed to ensure all the mobilised Russians receive uniforms and all essential items, the minister said.

"The units formed as part of partial mobilisation undergo training at 80 training grounds and six training centers,” Sergei Shoygu said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in Russia on September 21. Defence Minister Shoygu earlier said that it was planned to call up about 300,000 people — priority would be given to those who completed military service and had military specialties necessary for the troops. In addition, according to the Minister of Defence, the authorities had no plan to arrange "a large-scale harvester to nail everyone quickly."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Americas
The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia

The global significance of the presidential election in Brazil is not to be underestimated. There is no doubt that the Latin American giant will not side with the West in the fight against Russia

The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
World
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
World
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
World
Elon Musk: UN should held new referenda, Ukraine ensures non-bloc status, Crimes is Russia
Lyuba Lulko The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis NATO's proxy war on Russia Andreas C Chrysafis Costantino Ceoldo It's the end of the world as we know it. Is there a chance for peace? Costantino Ceoldo
World
OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will
Russia
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
World
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
Last materials
Steven Seagal to build large martial arts center near Moscow instead of children's hospital
Zelensky officially refuses to negotiate with Putin
Elon Musk: UN should held new referenda, Ukraine ensures non-bloc status, Crimes is Russia
The West is losing Brazil as an ally against Russia
NATO warns Russia may test nuclear-capable Poseidon underwater drone
OPEC+ to cut oil production despite Washington's will
Russian Foreign Ministry: Anthony Blinken publicly declared motive to blow up Nord Streams
Russian Parliament ratifies agreements about new territories
NATO's proxy war on Russia
It's the end of the world as we know it. Is there a chance for peace?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy