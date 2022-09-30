Putin delivers landmark speech in the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin started the much-anticipated ceremony in the Kremlin.

Below are theses from his speech:

- People have made their choice, this is the will of millions of people, this is their inalienable right, which is enshrined in the UN Charter.

- Putin announced a minute of silence in memory of the "heroes of the Russian spring”, "Donbas wars”, "martyrs of Odessa”.

- In 1991, representatives of the party elites, without asking the people, destroyed the USSR. There is no Soviet Union, it cannot be returned, Russia does not need the revival of the USSR, we are not striving for this.

- People living in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye become our citizens forever.

- Putin urged Kyiv to immediately stop hostilities and return to the table of negotiations.

- We will protect our lands with all the forces and means available to us and will do everything to ensure the safety of people. This is the great liberation mission of our people.

- We will rebuild all the destroyed cities and towns. We will develop enterprises, infrastructure, healthcare systems.

- The West does not need Russia at all. It is us who need Russia. Russia will always be Russia, we will defend it.

- The West always says that it stands for order and rules, but where are these rules? Solid double or even triple standards, designed for fools. Russia will not live by such rules.

- The West wants to see us as a colony, a crowd of soulless slaves. For them, our philosophy is a direct threat, and that is why they encroach on our philosophers.

- Russophobia is racism.

- The United States is the only country in the world to have used nuclear weapons twice.

Putin accused the Anglo-Saxons of sabotage on the Nord Streams:

- Sanctions are not enough for the Anglo-Saxons, they have switched to sabotage, in fact, they have proceeded to destroy the pan-European infrastructure.

- Do we really want to have Parent No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 instead of mom and dad in Russia? This is completely crazy, is it not? For us, this is unacceptable.

- The world has entered a period of revolutionary transformations, they are fundamental in nature, Putin said.

- The collapse of Western hegemony that has begun is irreversible. It is not going to be the way it was. Today we are fighting so that it would never occur to anyone that our people, language and culture could be erased from history.

- Our values ​​are humanity, mercy and compassion. Now we need the consolidation of the entire society, which is based on sovereignty, creation and justice.

Putin ended his speech by saying: "We stand for truth, we stand for Russia."