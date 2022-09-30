Russia to take control of entire Donetsk People's Republic within its 2014 borders

Russia will occupy all of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) within the boundaries in which the country recognized it. The borders of other regions which are going to become part of the Russian Federation remain unclear.

The entire territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) within the 2014 borders of the Donetsk region is to be liberated, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS said.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that starting from today, September 30, the entire territory of the DPR, including the areas that still remain beyond Russia's control, would be considered part of Russia.

"De jure, yes. It is the state that Russia recognized within the 2014 borders that is going to enter the Russian Federation," he said.

Moscow will see Ukraine's possible attacks on the territories that will become part of Russia as acts of aggression against Russia, Peskov added.

The borders of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions that Russia is going to recognize are to be clarified later today, the Kremlin representative specified.

Part of the territory of the former Donetsk region, despite the advance of the Russian troops, remains under the control of Ukraine. In particular, it goes about the cities of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.