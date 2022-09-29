World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Mobilised citizens to control and defend new Russian territories

Russia

The mobilised citizens, after coordination works, will proceed to fulfilling the mission to control and defend the new Russian territories, the Russian Defense Ministry said, TASS reports.

Mobilised citizens to control and defend new Russian territories

The citizens who have been called up for duty as part of partial mobilisation currently undergo combat coordination works near the areas of combat missions. After that, the units will proceed to carry out their tasks "to control and defend the liberated territories, as well as acting as part of reserve and reinforcement units," the ministry clarified.

The Ministry of Defence said that after the completion of individual training, the mobilised citizens continued their training as part of platoons and companies. During joint combat training activities, they practice skills to work as part of units, study military equipment and weapons. In addition, they undergo firearms training with the use of standard weapons, as well as armored vehicles, artillery and air defence equipment.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence posted a video showing mobilised citizens at a training ground of the Baltic Fleet. The recruits also study the theory of tactical army shooting. The department explained that this would improve the combat training of the reservists and give them confidence on the battlefield.

