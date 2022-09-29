Putin to deliver 'lengthy speech' at special ceremony in the Kremlin on September 30

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a "lengthy speech" at a special ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday, September 30, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, this is not going to be Putin's annual Address to the Federal Assembly. It was reported that the event will start at 15:00 MSK.

In addition, the president will meet with the heads of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the heads of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in the Kremlin as part of the ceremony, at which these territories will be officially incorporated into Russia, Peskov added.

The agreements on the accession of the new territories to Russia will also be signed on Friday, September 30, Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the signing ceremony will begin at 15:00 in the Georgievsky Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions held referenda to decide whether to become part of Russia or not. The vast majority of voters in all of the above-mentioned territories supported the decision for their regions to join Russia (98.42% — in LPR, 99.23% — in DPR, 87.05% — in the Kherson region, in Zaporozhye — 93.11%).