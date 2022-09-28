Senator Valentina Matviyenko: Let the whole world wait till October 4

The Federation Council may gather for the meeting on October 4 to consider new laws on the accession of new territories to Russia after the referenda in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Valentina Matviyenko, the chair of the upper house of the Russian Parliament said.

"I believe that tomorrow, the day after tomorrow — in the coming days — the results of the referenda will be summed up. We are ready, and I do not see the need for unscheduled meetings. The scheduled meeting is on October 4,” she said as quoted by Interfax.

Russia will respect the will of the residents of the regions, and if they express a desire to join the country, Russia will support them, she added.

It appears that Valentina Matvienko thus suggested the whole world should wait until October 4. According to Brief Telegram channel that collects insider reports from various sources, there is a scenario for the incorporation of the new republics before November 8. Russia is trying to persuade the United States to "freeze” the conflict for the winter period, and the status of the liberated territories does not appear to be a key argument at this point, Brief also wrote.