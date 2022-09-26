Former National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship.
"Snowden Edward Joseph, born June 21, 1983 in the United States of America,” the list of those who received Russian citizenship says.
Edward Snowden has been staying in Moscow since 2013. The US authorities accuse him of embezzling state property and disclosing state secrets.
