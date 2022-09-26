Consul of Japan caught red-handed for espionage in Russia

In Vladivostok, Federal Security Bureau (FSB) officers caught Consul of Japan Motoki Tatsunori red-handed for espionage, RIA Novosti reports.

Intelligence officers detained the consul while he was buying limited distribution information about Russia's cooperation with a country of the Asia-Pacific region and the impact of the Western sanctions policy on the economic situation in Russia's Far Eastern region (Primorsky Krai).

It was noted that Tatsunori was declared persona non grata.