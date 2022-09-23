World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kremlin responds to rumours to call-up 1.2 million people

Russia

Reports in the media and social networks about the plans of the Russian authorities to mobilize more than 300,000 people are not true to fact, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"These are all fakes,” he said.

Earlier, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports of the plans to call up 1.2 million people as part of the partial mobilization were lies. According to him, such reports, as well as the rumors that were spread the day before about the call-up of a million citizens, are false.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov: There will be good news from the zone of special operation soon

Ramzan Kadyrov, the President of Chechnya, said that there would be good news from the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine in the coming days

Chechnya's Kadyrov: There will be good news from the zone of special operation soon
Dmitry Medvedev: 'Hypersonic arms will reach targets in US and EU faster'
World
Dmitry Medvedev: 'Hypersonic arms will reach targets in US and EU faster'
World
Lavrov at UN Security Council: It is you who turn a blind eye on Kyiv's war crimes
Russia
Kremlin needs cushion of time before final decisions are made
Costantino Ceoldo Underwhelming Italian elections Costantino Ceoldo Michael Pravica Globalism: How the Grinch is stealing a lot more than Christmas Michael Pravica Dmitry Sudakov Russia-Ukraine unexpected POW exchange: What does it mean? Dmitry Sudakov
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia-Ukraine unexpected POW exchange: What does it mean?
Columnists
Underwhelming Italian elections
Globalism: How the Grinch is stealing a lot more than Christmas
Columnists
Globalism: How the Grinch is stealing a lot more than Christmas
Last materials
Kremlin explains status of Ukraine's attacks on Donbas after referenda
Erdogan: Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk left for Russia from Turkey
Russian Defense Ministry clarifies professions exempt from partial call-up
Lavrov at UN Security Council: It is you who turn a blind eye on Kyiv's war crimes
Underwhelming Italian elections
Globalism: How the Grinch is stealing a lot more than Christmas
Foreign POWs released in Donetsk arrive in Saudi Arabia
Dmitry Medvedev: 'Hypersonic arms will reach targets in US and EU faster'
Chechnya's Kadyrov: There will be good news from the zone of special operation soon
Russia-Ukraine unexpected POW exchange: What does it mean?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy