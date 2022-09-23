Kremlin responds to rumours to call-up 1.2 million people

Reports in the media and social networks about the plans of the Russian authorities to mobilize more than 300,000 people are not true to fact, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"These are all fakes,” he said.

Earlier, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports of the plans to call up 1.2 million people as part of the partial mobilization were lies. According to him, such reports, as well as the rumors that were spread the day before about the call-up of a million citizens, are false.