Kremlin explains status of Ukraine's attacks on Donbas after referenda

Possible attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the territories of Donbass, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, if the residents of those territories vote to become part of Russia at referendums, will be regarded as an attack on Russia, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

"Absolutely,” the Kremlin spokesman replied to the corresponding question from journalists.

As soon as the above-mentioned territories become part of Russia, the Constitution of the Russian Federation will apply to them immediately, Peskov added.

The referenda in the DPR and LPR, as well as in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) and Kherson regions began on September 23. The voting will last until September 27 inclusive. The residents of the territories will be offered to answer either positively or negatively to the question of whether they would like their regions to become part of the Russian Federation.