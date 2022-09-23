World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defense Ministry clarifies professions exempt from partial call-up

Russia

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has provided clarifications on the categories of citizens who do not fall under partial mobilization.

Employees of organizations that provide high-tech industries and the financial system will not be subject to partial mobilization, the ministry said. It goes about employees with higher education in the relevant specialties and areas of education.

In order to exempt citizens from conscription, a reason is needed, and the heads of the relevant organizations will have to submit lists to the General Staff of the Armed Forces accordingly.

IT specialists will not be subject to mobilization.

It goes about employees involved in the development, implementation, maintenance and operation of information technology solutions that ensure the functioning of the information infrastructure.

Russian telecom operators will also be exempt from call-up.

Partial mobilization does not include organizations involved in ensuring the stability, security and integrity of the operation of communication facilities, data processing centers, facilities and public communication lines.

Organizations in the field of information may not be subject to partial mobilization either.

It goes about systemically important organizations in the field of information and communications, as well as their interdependent persons, that act as founders and (or) editorial offices, and (or) publishers of a registered media outlet, and (or) broadcaster of a TV channel, radio channel, as well as those involved in the production and (or) distribution of media products”.

Exceptions also apply to the financial sector that includes organizations ensuring the stability of the national payment system and financial market infrastructure, bank liquidity management, and cash circulation.

The following specialists/individuals are also exempt from partial mobilization:

  • employees of the military-industrial enterprises
  • individuals temporarily unfit for health reasons;
  • those caring for a family member or a disabled person of group I;
  • those who have four or more dependent children under 16 years of age;
  • those whose mothers, in addition to them, have four or more children under eight years old and raise them without a husband.
  • Retired military pensioners are not subject to the call for partial mobilization either (older than 65 years old, or those who left the troops for health reasons).

