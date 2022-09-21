Putin announced a partial mobilization to protect the sovereignty of Russia and protect people in the liberated territories.
The decree on partial mobilization has been signed.
MOBILIZATION STARTS TODAY, SEPTEMBER 21.
It is only reservists and above all, those who served in the armed forces will be subject to conscription for military service, Putin said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to make a special statement about the referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions