Russia passes new law introducing concepts of mobilisation and martial law

A number of bills related to military service have been submitted to the State Duma (the Parliament) of the Russian Federation. The document was published in the electronic database of the State Duma, RIA Novosti reports.

Thus, the document proposes to supplement the Criminal Code with concepts of "mobilization”, "martial law” and "wartime.” It also proposes to amend the articles related to voluntary surrender, non-appearance for conscription or desertion.

Words and phrases "mobilization", "martial law", "in conditions of armed conflict or hostilities” will appear in Article 63 of the Criminal Code "Circumstances aggravating punishment", if the law is adopted.

The State Duma has unanimously adopted the law that introduces the concepts of "mobilization", martial law" and "wartime".

It is proposed to supplement the Criminal Code with articles 352.1 ("Voluntary surrender”) and 356.1 ("Looting”).

According to the bill submitted to the State Duma, those who voluntarily surrender shall be punished with a prison term of up to ten years. Prison terms for desertion are to be increased.

Reservists to be imprisoned for ten years for failure to appear at conscription points.

Those who fail to appear for military service on time for more than a month without good reason "during the period of mobilization or martial law, in wartime or in conditions of armed conflict or combat operations" shall be punished with a prison term from five to ten years. In the current version of the article, the maximum sentence is five years.