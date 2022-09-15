World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian oligarch suggests sending prisoners to Ukraine

Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur and owner of the Concord Company, responded to the request to comment on the need to send prisoners to participate in the special military operation in Ukraine. His comment appeared on company's official VK page.

Russian oligarch suggests sending prisoners to Ukraine

According to Prigozhin, if he were an inmate, he would dream of joining the team of the Russian military and redeem himself in battle.

"The last remark: those who do not want PMCs or prisoners to fight, those who only talk about this topic but do not want to do anything and those who do not like this topic — send your children to the front. It's either PMCs and prisoners or your children — decide for yourself,” he said.

Prigozhin also said that Russia has always been and will be under the protection of the Russian army.

Earlier, representatives of Concord Company commented on the video that showed a man who was recruiting prisoners to participate in the special operation in Ukraine as members of PMC Wagner.

The company said that the man in the video looked very much like Prigozhin.

"Judging by his rhetoric, he is involved in the implementation of the tasks of the special operation, and it seems that he is succeeding," the company said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video

The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of the amphibious assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the crossing of the Dnieper River

Russian Ka-52 helicopters destroy Ukrainian amphibious assault group - video
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
Hotspots and Incidents
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
Hotspots and Incidents
Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic
Hotspots and Incidents
Major military buildup of Ukrainian troops reported on line of contact
Lyuba Lulko The clock is ticking: USA will forget about Ukraine very soon Lyuba Lulko Pascal Najadi Switzerland Repositions as WW3 Combatant Pascal Najadi Dmitry Sudakov Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Yeltsin, Vladimir Putin and Yuri Gagarin Dmitry Sudakov
World
USS Gunston Hall and USS Kearsarge arrive in Poland
Russia
Oil production declines in Russia for the first time since April
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
Last materials
Russian oligarch suggests sending prisoners to Ukraine
US to ship advanced artillery and missile systems to Kyiv for offensive operations
Putin thanks Xi Jinping for his position on Ukraine
Kazakhstan falls to Washington's feet, causes CSTO to fall apart
Ukraine goes on massive offensive along the entire front
US uses direct threats to put pressure on Indian companies dealing with Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov: I would have declared mobilisation long ago and used any weapons
USS Gunston Hall and USS Kearsarge arrive in Poland
Front line comes too close to Luhansk People's Republic
Oil production declines in Russia for the first time since April
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy