Russian oligarch suggests sending prisoners to Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur and owner of the Concord Company, responded to the request to comment on the need to send prisoners to participate in the special military operation in Ukraine. His comment appeared on company's official VK page.

According to Prigozhin, if he were an inmate, he would dream of joining the team of the Russian military and redeem himself in battle.

"The last remark: those who do not want PMCs or prisoners to fight, those who only talk about this topic but do not want to do anything and those who do not like this topic — send your children to the front. It's either PMCs and prisoners or your children — decide for yourself,” he said.

Prigozhin also said that Russia has always been and will be under the protection of the Russian army.

Earlier, representatives of Concord Company commented on the video that showed a man who was recruiting prisoners to participate in the special operation in Ukraine as members of PMC Wagner.

The company said that the man in the video looked very much like Prigozhin.