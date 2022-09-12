Russian MP declares the need for full mobilisation

United Russia party MP Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said that Russia needs to declare general mobilisation, otherwise the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine would not be achieved.

"Without full mobilization, without switching to a military footing, including economically, we will not achieve the proper results … Today, the society should be consolidated and purposeful as much as possible for victory,” the MP said.

Mikhail Sheremet believes that the society is idling.

"It is about time the status of the special operation should be changed. We must mobilise all our forces. We must be in solidarity with our guys there,” the MP said.

On September 12, when asked whether the Russian armed forces have sufficient manpower to conduct the special military operation in Ukraine and whether there are plans for general mobilization, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested reporters should ask these questions to the Defence Ministry. The Defence Ministry has not released any comments on the matter yet.