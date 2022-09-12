World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Abandoning US dollar inevitable, Putin says

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the prospects for abandoning the US dollar and concluded that the process of de-dollarization was inevitable.

According to Putin, macroeconomic stability is a priority despite the debate about the rainy day fund in the context of de-dollarization.

In late August, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said that Russia would move away from the toxic dollar and euro in trade, economic and investment relations with partners.

In June, Russian Putin's aide Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the US dollar had become a drug that the whole world was addicted to.

"Of course, quitting a drug is not an easy task, but the world has been getting increasingly aware of the fact that this is a drug, rather than a boon," he said.

