Russia to produce pilot batch of Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate in 2026

The pilot batch of Russian prospective light tactical aircraft known as Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate will be produced in 2026, TASS reports with reference to materials presented at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"The Su-75 light tactical aircraft, <…> 2026 is the production of the pilot batch,” the materials say.

The pilot batch is the first industrial batch made to confirm the readiness to launch the production of certain products.

In August, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation of Russia, said at the Army2022 Forum that Russia was ready to produce the Su-75 in cooperation with other countries.

In July 2021, Rostec presented Su-75 Checkmate at MAKS 21 International Air Show. According to Rostec chief Sergei Chemezov, a single-engine tactical fighter will cost between $25 million and $30 million.