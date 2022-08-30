World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Prosecutors seek 24 years in prison for former journalist Ivan Safronov

Russia

Representative for the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, Boris Loktionov, seeks a prison term of 24 years for former journalist Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, TASS reports.

Prosecutors seek 24 years in prison for former journalist Ivan Safronov

"A state prosecutor demanded Safronov be found guilty of treason and sentenced to 24 years in prison to be served in a strict regime colony,” the Moscow City Court told the news agency.

Earlier it was reported that the Moscow City Court refused to summon Czech citizen Martin Larisch for questioning in the case of treason, in which Safronov appears as a defendant. According to the lawyer, prosecutors believe that it was Larish, who received information containing state secrets from Safronov.

According to the FSB, from 2015 to 2019 Safronov was collecting classified information about Russia's military-technical cooperation with member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the countries of the Middle East, Africa and the Balkan Peninsula. He was detained on July 7, 2020. The journalist refused to make a deal with the investigation and strongly denies his guilt.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front

Kyiv launched an offensive on the southern front, Reuters reports with reference to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia destroys entire qualified flight personnel of the Air Force of Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
World
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
Andrey Mihayloff Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza Andrey Mihayloff Michael Pravica The scorpion and the frog: Will Germany and Russia ever truly reconcile? Michael Pravica Lyuba Lulko After Ukraine, the West will declare a completely different war on Russia Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive
Russia
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza
Asia
Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza
Last materials
Prosecutors seek 24 years in prison for former journalist Ivan Safronov
Another international conflict, much bigger than that in Ukraine, may spark in 2-3 years
Russian troops defeat Ukrainian troops as they go on offensive
Double standards at their finest: Russia in Ukraine vs. Israel in Gaza
NetEase: Russia surprises everyone with its gold strategy
USA makes fundamental miscalculations about Russian economy
Radioactive leak at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be equated to attack on NATO
Crimea governor denies reports about Ukraine's offensive
Ukraine goes on offensive on the southern front
US Federal Reserves causes European markets to fall down
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy