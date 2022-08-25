Putin increases staff strength of the Russian Army

Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the staff strength of the Russian Armed Forces by 137,000 servicemen. The relevant document has been published on the website of legal information.

“To establish the staff strength of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the amount of 2,039,758 units, including 1,150,628 military personnel,” the new decree says.

In accordance with the previous decree from November 17, 2017, Russian troops numbered 1,902,758 soldiers and officers, including 1,013,628 military personnel.