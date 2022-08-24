World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia will not accept NATO quarters in Ukraine - Medvedev

Russia

Russia cannot accept the fact that NATO could be stationed on the territory of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said speaking about the reasons for the special military operation in Ukraine, TASS reports.

The decision on the special operation was taken as a preventive measure so that Western countries would not attack Russia.

"We cannot reconcile to the fact that the North Atlantic Alliance will be stationed on the territory of Ukraine and insane bosses (…) will decide, for example, to attack our territory,” Medvedev said.

Earlier, Medvedev said that the goal of the West was to destroy Russia. According to Medvedev, the West had this goal before — the West had been accomplishing this by destabilising Russia's neighbouring states.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead

Ukraine is doing its best to push Russia to strike decision-making centers in Kyiv. However, Putin will not swallow the bait

Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead
NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict
World
NATO may get officially involved in Ukrainian conflict
World
Ending military operation in Ukraine now is extremely dangerous, Polish official says
World
Expert said which Ukrainian actions may lead to a change of format of Russian operation
Lyuba Lulko Putin will not strike Kyiv. He will strangle Ukraine slowly instead Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton
World
Germany no longer able to supply arms from its warehouses to Ukraine
Africa
If Russia pulls out from Libya, it will lose all Africa
US military analyst explains why NATO weakens itself
World
US military analyst explains why NATO weakens itself
Last materials
China builds most advanced radar known as dragonfly eye to watch Taiwan
Bloomberg reveals the content of the new US military aid package to Ukraine
Russia: Zelensky's online participation violated the UN Security Council rules
Patrushev: The West may have to deal with terrible consequences due to its indifference
NZIV: Saudi Arabia handed over missiles with a range of up to 500 km to Kyiv
Military expert predicts turning point in Ukraine special operation
Biden reveals the price of the biggest military aid to Ukraine for the country's Independence day
Russia Defense Minister: Moscow deliberately slows down the operation in Ukraine
Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles may strike NATO base in Romania before they know it
US Lieutenant Colonel named the real reason which led to the conflict in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy