Russia will not accept NATO quarters in Ukraine - Medvedev

Russia cannot accept the fact that NATO could be stationed on the territory of Ukraine, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said speaking about the reasons for the special military operation in Ukraine, TASS reports.

The decision on the special operation was taken as a preventive measure so that Western countries would not attack Russia.

"We cannot reconcile to the fact that the North Atlantic Alliance will be stationed on the territory of Ukraine and insane bosses (…) will decide, for example, to attack our territory,” Medvedev said.

Earlier, Medvedev said that the goal of the West was to destroy Russia. According to Medvedev, the West had this goal before — the West had been accomplishing this by destabilising Russia's neighbouring states.