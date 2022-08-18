World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chinese yuan leaves US dollar behind on Moscow Exchange

Russia

For the first time in history, the Chinese yuan has left the US dollar behind in terms of the volume of tomorrow transactions during trading on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 2:40 pm, the volume of yuan trading amounted to 45.36 billion rubles, having exceeded the dollar turnover of 43.7 billion rubles. The volume of transactions in the euro amounted to 49.9 billion rubles.

Chinese currency trading volumes started growing on the Moscow Exchange at the end of February 2022. According to trading results on the Moscow Exchange on February 28, the turnover exceeded 1.2 billion rubles. 

On April 11, a historical record was set, when the volume of trading in the yuan approached 25.2 billion rubles.

At the end of July, a similar situation occurred with the European currency, when the yuan overtook the euro for the first time in terms of the volume of tomorrow transactions on the Moscow Exchange. The dollar took the first place on the list then.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
