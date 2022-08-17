Putin appoints new Commander of the Black Sea Fleet

Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov has been appointed the new Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, RIA Novosti reports.

The previous Commander of the Black Sea Fleet was Admiral Igor Osipov. He was in command since May 3, 2019.

Sokolov is currently coming into office, representatives for the Russian Navy said. There was no public event held on such an occasion, and, most likely, no event will be held in connection with the "yellow" level of terrorist threat in the city of Sevastopol, where the Black Sea Fleet is headquartered.

A source familiar with the situation said that in the conditions when Russia was conducting its special operation in Ukraine, no one was obliged to publicly report such appointments. Representatives for the Black Sea Fleet have not provided any official comment on the matter.

The "yellow" (high) level of terrorist threat in Sevastopol was extended until August 29. The government recommended that citizens closely monitor the situation around them in public places, especially in transport, cultural, entertainment, shopping facilities and sports centers.