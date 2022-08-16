World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to build 300 shelters for state-of-the-art fifth-generation aircraft

Russia

In Russia, work is underway on the mass construction of special shelters for military aircraft. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu ordered to start the program for the mass construction of special shelters for combat aircraft back in the spring of 2021.

Russia plans to build as many as 300 shelters that will be used for the storage of state-of-the-art fifth-generation aircraft.

Russia's experience in Syria has demonstrated the need to build such shelters as aircraft must be protected from enemy attacks not only in the air, but also on the ground. Islamists, for example, have repeatedly attacked the Russian air base located in Syria both with the help of UAVs and mortars.

The shelters will be used not only for the purpose to protect aircraft from enemy attacks, but also as covers from bad weather conditions. When kept under the roof, the costly aircraft will be protected from various weather conditions and will last longer.

Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
