Bomb found near metro station in Moscow

A bomb was found in Moscow, near the Park Pobedy metro station, REN TV reports on Thursday, June 9.

Sappers and law enforcement officers are working at the site.

The bomb was found 50 meters from the station. The area was cordoned off. According to Baza Telegram channel, a special robotic vehicle was used to help the sappers.

It was later reported that the bomb was an airsoft grenade. A flare gun was found nearby.