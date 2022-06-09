World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Bomb found near metro station in Moscow

Russia

A bomb was found in Moscow, near the Park Pobedy metro station, REN TV reports on Thursday, June 9.

Sappers and law enforcement officers are working at the site.

The bomb was found 50 meters from the station. The area was cordoned off. According to Baza Telegram channel, a special robotic vehicle was used to help the sappers.

It was later reported that the bomb was an airsoft grenade. A flare gun was found nearby.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is suffering significant losses in manpower in the Donbass. In addition, the enemy is experiencing difficulties with weapons and military hardware

Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer considerable losses in Donbass
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
World
Ukrainian MP says Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer 'very large' losses
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
World
US Professor: Anti-Russian sanctions will cause USA and EU to suffer eye-popping consequences
Lyuba Lulko Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Russia's biggest mistakes in the special operation Igor Bukker Margarita Kicherova Nails Diagnose Illnesses Margarita Kicherova
Asia
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Suspension bridge collapses as people cross it in Mexico
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Hotspots and Incidents
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Last materials
Bomb found near metro station in Moscow
Zelensky sanctions Putin, Lavrov, Shoygu, Peskov, etc.
Three foreign mercenaries who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death in DPR
Russia uses flight of four Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft in Ukraine
McDonald's to reopen in Russia under new name, logo and menu
Donetsk People's Republic reports battles for Slavyanks continue
US intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces in catastrophic situation
Russia will not let Ankara conduct new operation in Syria
8.4-magnitude earthquake reported on Lake Baikal
Video: TOS-1A Solntsepyok in action in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy