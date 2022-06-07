EN RU FR PT
Defence Minister Shoygu: Russia takes 6,489 Ukrainian servicemen captive

Russia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu has made a number of statements at a conference call on June 7, 2022.

In particular, Shoygu said that the Russian troops completely liberated the residential areas of the city of Severodonetsk, TASS reports.

Russia has opened a land corridor to Crimea. Thus, one can now access Crimea from Russia by land.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense and the Russian Railways have created conditions to resume full-fledged traffic between Russia, Donbass, Ukraine and Crimea on six railway sections about 1,200 kilometers in length.

The Luhansk People's Republic is 97 percent liberated.

On May 20, Shoygu reported that the liberation of the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic was nearing completion. The Russian military, together with units of the People's Militia of the Republics of Donbass, continue expanding control over the territories.

During the conference call Sergei Shoygu also said that:

  • The number of captivated Ukrainian military men amounted to 6,489 people;
  • A significant part of the DPR and LPR has been liberated along the left bank of the Seversky Donets, including the cities of Krasny Lyman and Svyatogorsk (as well as 15 other settlements);

