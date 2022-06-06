Russian general: Russia will strike government agencies and transport systems in Kyiv

Russia may strike government agencies and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine if Kyiv receives long-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) from the West, Colonel-General Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee said, RBC reports.

According to Kartapolov, there are many such objects on the territory of Ukraine.

"The Rada (the Parliament — ed.) operates, there are many other government institutions too, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,” he said.

Most of Ukraine's transport infrastructure is still working too, including the airport in Kyiv, which operates civilian flights, Kartapolov added.

Earlier, assessing the timing of the completion of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Andrey Kartapolov said that the operation would end when Kyiv was ready for negotiations.

On June 1, US President Joe Biden said that Washington, as part of US military assistance to Ukraine, would ship HIMARS systems and ammo to them to the country. This is the most effective American weapons of this type to date.

Earlier, Russian military expert Dmitry Litovkin said that the supplies of the M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) multiple launch rocket systems as part of the military assistance was a "rate hike" move.

HIMARS system are capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometers. The prospective PrSM rocket will increase the range to 500 kilometers. The Ukrainian military would thus technically be able to reach the cities of Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia from Ukraine's Kharkiv region. However, the United States will supply MLRS with GMLRS rockets, the range of which is limited to 60 kilometers.

President Putin earlier said that Russia would draw conclusions should the US deliver long-range missiles to Kyiv. If this happens, Russia will strike the targets that have not been struck before, Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin for the Rossiya 1 TV channel.