Chechnya's Kadyrov says Defence Minister Shoygu wants operation in Ukraine go faster

Russia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu, during a meeting with President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, identified new goals to increase the efficiency and the pace of the special operation in Ukraine.

Chechnya's Kadyrov says Defence Minister Shoygu wants operation in Ukraine go faster

"We substantively discussed the issues of the special operation for denazification and demilitarization in Ukraine, and determined further ways of interaction,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Shoygu also asked to convey words of gratitude to the fighters participating in the special operation.

"I am sure that our further cooperation will significantly improve the efficiency of solving the tasks set by the Supreme Commander,” Kadyrov concluded.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov has repeatedly spoken out about the need to end the special operation as soon as possible. In April, Kadyrov turned to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who declared his readiness to fight Russia even for ten years.

"He's a fool, we don't have so much time, we'll finish with you one of these days. He has schizophrenia,” Kadyrov said.

He also suggested Zelensky should have a meeting with Putin, if the Ukrainian president was ready for dialogue.

In addition, speaking about the course of the special operation, Kadyrov said that Putin should let the military men finish what they started. The fighters "support, defend and cleanse Ukraine from Banderites with pleasure," the Chechen president said. Kadyrov also asked Putin to order the military to take Kharkiv, Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Kadyrov is the only head of Russian regions who actively comments on the course of the special operation in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov traveled to the war zone in person. He regularly posts on his Telegram channel to report how his fighters work and how they take Ukrainian settlements under their control. He also posts photos and videos from the battlefield.

According to him, as many as 200 soldiers of good will leave for Ukraine to "fight the enemies of humanity" every week. In one of his videos, Kadyrov wrote that Chechen volunteers receive a one-time payment of 300,000 rubles. In addition to one-time payments, volunteers participating in the special operation receive an amount equivalent to $53 from the Russian Defense Ministry on a daily basis.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
