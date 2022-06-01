EN RU FR PT
President Putin sacks five generals and one police colonel

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed five generals and one police colonel on Monday, May 30.

According to an extract from the decree, the authenticity of which was confirmed by a source close to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Putin dismissed:

  • Major General Vasily Kukushkin, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Department for the Vladimir Region;
  • Major General Alexander Laas, Deputy Head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Altai Territory;
  • Major General Andrey Lipilin, Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Department for the Yaroslavl Region;
  • Major General Alexander Udovenko, Head of the Operations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
  • Major General Yuri Instrankin, Deputy Head of the Department for Logistics and Medical Support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In addition, the president dismissed Police Colonel Emil Musin from the post of first deputy head of the Forensic Expert Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The generals and the police colonel were dismissed in a standard employee reshuffle procedure, RBC reports.

Earlier it became known that Putin dismissed Lieutenant General Valery Balan from the post of Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). Balan has held this post since April 1, 2019.

