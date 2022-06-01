Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed five generals and one police colonel on Monday, May 30.
According to an extract from the decree, the authenticity of which was confirmed by a source close to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Putin dismissed:
In addition, the president dismissed Police Colonel Emil Musin from the post of first deputy head of the Forensic Expert Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The generals and the police colonel were dismissed in a standard employee reshuffle procedure, RBC reports.
Earlier it became known that Putin dismissed Lieutenant General Valery Balan from the post of Deputy Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN). Balan has held this post since April 1, 2019.
