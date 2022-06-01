EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Russia warns of profound global food crisis

Russia

Illegal restrictions imposed against Russia and Kyiv's actions may lead to a profound food crisis, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Interfax reports.



According to him, the issue of grain supplies, with Russia being one of tie main grain suppliers in the world, constantly remains on the agenda.

"This topic is being discussed through various channels. Potentially, we are on the verge of a very deep food crisis associated with the implementation of illegal restrictions on one of the main suppliers — on Russia that is,” Peskov said.

According to him, the global food crisis may also arrive in connection with the actions of the Ukrainian authorities. Ukraine has "mined access ways to Black Sea ports and does not ship wheat from there, even though the Russian Federation does not put any obstacles at this point," Peskov said.

Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey were to conduct negotiations on the topic. The date of Sergei Lavrov's visit to Turkey is to be established, he added.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
