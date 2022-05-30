Russia may strike 'not Kyiv' should anyone attack Russian cities - Medvedev

The Russian Armed Forces may attack "not Kyiv”, but the centers where such "criminal decisions” were made, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council wrote on his Telegram channel.

"If our cities are attacked, the Russian Armed Forces would fulfill their threat and strike the centers, where such criminal decisions are made. Some of them [the centers — ed.] are not in Kyiv at all,” Medvedev wrote, adding that there was no need to explain what would happen next.

Medvedev's post came in response to the remarks made by US President Joe Biden, who stated today, May 30, that the United States was not going to send weapons capable of striking the Russian territory to Ukraine. Biden has made a reasonable decision, Medvedev said.

The Ukrainian authorities earlier said that the country was in need of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), such as M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS to defend its territory and respond to strikes from Russia. However, Washington denied such supplies to Kyiv not to give Ukraine an opportunity to attack the Russian territory.

However, CNN and The New York Times reported last week that the Biden administration was still considering an opportunity to supply MLRS to Ukraine. The type of weapons was not specified, but the NYT indicated that most often the United States exported M31 GMLRS with a firing range from 70 to 500 km, depending on the ammo. The Pentagon did not confirm this information.

At least three Russian citizens have been killed since the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. On May 11, the Governor of the Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a man was killed as a result of the shelling of the village of Solokhi. On May 27 — a woman was killed in the village of Zhuravlevka. On May 19, a truck driver was killed in the shelling of a settlement in Russia's Kursk region.