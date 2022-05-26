Finnish General Toveri says Winter War can repeat in Ukraine

According to retired Finnish Major General Pekka Toveri, Ukraine can repeat Finland's success in the Winter War. He believes that the Ukrainian military is quite well aware of the condition of their troops.

Toveri noted that Russia's special operation in Ukraine has been going on for three months, so it should not be ruled out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to break through the front.

“It is interesting to see what the Ukrainians will do next. As they teach in the cadet school, the situation is never as bad as it seems,” ltalehti quotes Major General's opinion.

Toveri compared the situation in Ukraine to the Winter War, when the USSR allegedly planned to take over all of Finland and stage a coup d'état in the country.