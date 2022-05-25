EN RU FR PT
Putin signs decree for grant Russian citizenship to Kherson region of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree about a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship for residents of two regions of Ukraine — Zaporozhye and Kherson.

The document was published on the official website of legal information on Wednesday, May 25.

The document changes another decree from April 24, 2019, according to which, persons permanently residing in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) could apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.

On February 21, Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the Donbass republics. On February 24, Putin announced the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine.

In May, it was reported that the authorities of the Kherson region announced the complete transition of the region under the control of the Russian army. The authorities of the Zaporozhye region said that they would like to become part of Russia.

